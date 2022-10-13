OECD Oil Stocks Rose by 15Mln Barrels in August, Global Stocks by 36.5Mln Barrel - IEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The commercial oil and oil products stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) rose by 15 million barrels in August month-on-month, while global stocks grew by 36.5 million barrels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Thursday.

"Global observed inventories rebounded by 36.

5 mb in August, but remained well below historical levels. The increase came exclusively from oil on water (+64.3 mb) while onshore inventories fell in both OECD (-17.8 mb) and non-OECD (-10 mb) countries," the report read.

At the same time, OECD commercial oil inventories increased for a second consecutive month, demonstrating a rise of 15 million barrels in August.

"At 2 736 mb, they nevertheless remained 243.3 mb below the five-year average," the report added.