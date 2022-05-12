UrduPoint.com

OECD Oil Stocks Rose By 3Mln Barrels In March, Global Stocks Fell By 45Mln Barrel - IEA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 01:59 PM

OECD Oil Stocks Rose by 3Mln Barrels in March, Global Stocks Fell by 45Mln Barrel - IEA

The commercial oil and oil products stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) rose by 3 million barrels in March month-on-month, while global stocks fell by 45 million barrels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Thursday

"Global observed oil inventories slumped by a further 45 mb during March, extending the declines ongoing since June 2020. Over the past 22 months, a total of 1.2 billion barrels have been drawn from storage tanks, which now stand at their lowest levels since at least 2016 when our data series start," the report said.

"Global observed oil inventories slumped by a further 45 mb during March, extending the declines ongoing since June 2020. Over the past 22 months, a total of 1.2 billion barrels have been drawn from storage tanks, which now stand at their lowest levels since at least 2016 when our data series start," the report said.

At the same time, in the OECD countries, a first round of emergency stock releases in March "halted the precipitous decline in industry inventories."

"According to preliminary data, 24.7 mb (800 kb/d) of government stocks were made available to the market, including 17.6 mb of crude oil and 7.1 mb of products ... Total OECD industry stocks marginally rose by 3 mb in March, but remained 299.4 mb below the five-year average and at their lowest since 2014," the report added.

