OECD Revises Up Forecast for 2020 Development of Global Economy, Expects 4.5% Decline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revised up its forecast for the 20202 global economy and expects only a 4.5 decline, the OECD said Wednesday in its report.

In June, the OECD was expecting the global GDP to fall 6 percent in 2020.

In 2021, the global economy is expected to grow 5 percent, according to the OECD. In its June forecast, the OECD expected the global economy to grow by 5.2 percent in 2021 in the absence of the second wave of COVID-19, and just a 2.8 percent if the pandemic resurges.