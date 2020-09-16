OECD Revises Up Forecast for US 2020 GDP Dynamics to 3.8% Drop

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revised up its forecast for the United States' 2020 GDP dynamics to a 3.8 percent decline from the 7.3 percent drop, suggested in the June forecast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revised up its forecast for the United States' 2020 GDP dynamics to a 3.8 percent decline from the 7.3 percent drop, suggested in the June forecast.

According to the new economic outlook, the OECD still expects the US economy to recover in 2021, but it has slightly revised down the forecast from 4.1 percent to 4 percent.