OECD Says 130 Nations Agree To Minimum Tax, US Treasury Chief Calls Deal 'Historic'

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 10:54 PM

Some 130 countries have agreed to support a minimum global tax, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced Thursday, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling the deal "historic".

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Some 130 countries have agreed to support a minimum global tax, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced Thursday, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling the deal "historic".

Countries debating a worldwide corporate tax reform have agreed to a minimum rate of 15 percent to be implemented by 2023, the OECD announced. It said the accord was expected to be finalized by October this year, with the tentative support of at least 130 nations.

"Today is an historic day for economic diplomacy," Yellen said in a statement, responding to the OECD announcement. "For decades, the United States has participated in a self-defeating international tax competition, lowering our corporate tax rates only to watch other nations lower theirs in response. The result was a global race to the bottom. No nation has won this race."

Lower tax rates not only failed to attract new businesses, but also deprived countries of funding for important investments like infrastructure, education, and efforts to combat the pandemic, the treasury secretary said.

"Today's agreement by 130 countries representing more than 90 percent of global GDP is a clear sign: the race to the bottom is one step closer to coming to an end," Yellen said.

"In its place, America will enter a competition that we can win; one judged on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure."

The move toward a global minimum for taxes came after US President Joe Biden demanded that large US companies "pay their fair share," and vowed to crack down on those that employed complicated maneuvers to reduce or eliminate their tax obligations altogether by shifting income on paper between countries.

More than a thousand big, mostly American corporations including eBay, Google, Facebook, PayPal, microsoft, Yahoo, AOL, Twitter, Intel, Pfizer, Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson have their tax base in Ireland to take advantage of corporate taxes there that stand at just 12.5 percent, compared with the US rate of 21 percent.

Some US companies also park their profits in tax havens to avoid paying any tax at all. California-based Apple, for instance, has its tax base in the island of Jersey, which is located in the English Channel between England and France and has zero corporate tax.

