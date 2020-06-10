UrduPoint.com
OECD Says Global GDP May Crash By 7.6 % In 2020 If Second Wave Of COVID-19 Erupts

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:32 PM

OECD Says Global GDP May Crash by 7.6 % in 2020 if Second Wave of COVID-19 Erupts

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its new report on Wednesday that the global GDP would see a 6 percent decrease in 2020 if the second wave of COVID-19 is avoided, expressing the belief that the drop could reach 7.6 percent if the second wave erupts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its new report on Wednesday that the global GDP would see a 6 percent decrease in 2020 if the second wave of COVID-19 is avoided, expressing the belief that the drop could reach 7.6 percent if the second wave erupts.

"In the "double-hit" scenario, global GDP is projected to decline by 7.6% this year and remain well short of its pre-crisis level at the end of 2021; in the "single-hit" scenario, world GDP is projected to decline by 6% this year, but will have almost regained the pre-crisis level at the end of 2021," the OECD said.

The OECD also said in its new outlook that the global trade would decrease by 9.5 percent in the "single-hit" scenario, and that it wold crash by 11.4 percent in the "double-hit scenario."

According to the OECD, the global economy will grow by 5.2 percent in 2021 in absence of the second wave, while it will see just a 2.8 percent increase if the world does not avoid the second wave of COVID-19.

