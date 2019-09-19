OECD slashes global growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Escalating trade tensions are eroding global growth prospects with the world economy set for its slowest expansion since the global financial crisis, the OECD warned on Thursday.

In an update to its economic forecasts from May, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development cut its global growth forecast for this year to 2.9 percent from 3.2 percent. The prognosis for 2020 was lowered to 3.0 percent from 3.4.