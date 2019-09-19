UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OECD Slashes Global Growth Forecasts For 2019 And 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:44 PM

OECD slashes global growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020

Escalating trade tensions are eroding global growth prospects with the world economy set for its slowest expansion since the global financial crisis, the OECD warned on Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Escalating trade tensions are eroding global growth prospects with the world economy set for its slowest expansion since the global financial crisis, the OECD warned on Thursday.

In an update to its economic forecasts from May, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development cut its global growth forecast for this year to 2.9 percent from 3.2 percent. The prognosis for 2020 was lowered to 3.0 percent from 3.4.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World May 2020 From

Recent Stories

Selfies banned at Dutch museum's Nazi design expo

56 seconds ago

Apples rot in Occupied Kashmir orchards, as lockdo ..

1 minute ago

OECD Downgrades Forecast for Russia's GDP Growth i ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Iraqi President, Prime Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Trials to select KP hockey team for National Games ..

2 minutes ago

GB govt committed to women development: Minister f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.