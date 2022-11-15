OECD Total Oil Stocks in September Under 4 Bln Barrels for First Time Since 2004 - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The total oil and and petroleum products reserves in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, which include commercial and state reserves, fell below 4 billion barrels in September for the first time since 2004, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Tuesday.

"OECD oil stocks (industry plus strategic reserves) have depleted by a steep 176.6 mb between January and September, to below 4 000 mb for the first time since 2004" the report said.

Reserves outside the OECD, especially oil reserves in China, by contrast, increased by 63.4 million barrels.

At the same time, commercial reserves of oil and petroleum products in the OECD countries decreased by 8 million barrels in September, and state reserves - by 37.

4 million barrels. Of all the OECD countries, the United States made the largest contribution to the reduction of state reserves, releasing 28.3 million barrels of crude oil, according to the IEA.

"Although the US will continue to make crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) available to the market until the end of the year, the planned releases under the IEA member country agreement are now completed. At the end of September, OECD government stocks stood at 1 248 mb, a 26-year low," the report said.