OECD Trims Global 2020 Growth Forecast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:20 PM

OECD trims global 2020 growth forecast

The OECD trimmed Thursday its 2020 global economic growth forecast and said it did not see a strong rebound in 2021 owing to risks stemming from trade tensions

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The OECD trimmed Thursday its 2020 global economic growth forecast and said it did not see a strong rebound in 2021 owing to risks stemming from trade tensions.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development now estimates that business activity around the world will expand by 2.

9 percent next year, a decline of 0.1 percentage points from a previous forecast issued in September.

In 2021, the OECD, which groups the world's wealthiest nations, sees global economic growth edging back up to 3.0 percent, according to its November2019 Economic Outlook.

