ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) --:Trkiye's growth forecasts for 2023 were revised up to 3.6 percent by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and to 3.2 percent by the World Bank from their previous projections.

The OECD issued its new economic outlook report last week, upgrading from the 2.8-percent forecast in March.

"Economic growth of T�rkiye is projected to moderate to 3.6 percent in 2023 due to weaker exports, while domestic demand will remain the main driver of growth," said the report.

The devastating earthquakes in early February brought widespread damage in southern T�rkiye, it said, "However, the boost from reconstruction is expected to largely offset the negative impact from disruption to economic activity."