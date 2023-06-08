UrduPoint.com

OECD, World Bank Revises Up Trkiye's Growth Forecasts For 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 06:45 PM

OECD, World Bank revises up Trkiye's growth forecasts for 2023

Trkiye's growth forecasts for 2023 were revised up to 3.6 percent by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and to 3.2 percent by the World Bank from their previous projections

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) --:Trkiye's growth forecasts for 2023 were revised up to 3.6 percent by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and to 3.2 percent by the World Bank from their previous projections.

The OECD issued its new economic outlook report last week, upgrading from the 2.8-percent forecast in March.

"Economic growth of T�rkiye is projected to moderate to 3.6 percent in 2023 due to weaker exports, while domestic demand will remain the main driver of growth," said the report.

The devastating earthquakes in early February brought widespread damage in southern T�rkiye, it said, "However, the boost from reconstruction is expected to largely offset the negative impact from disruption to economic activity."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Exports Driver February March From

Recent Stories

More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; ..

More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; career counselling programmes

7 minutes ago
 WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news ex ..

WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news exchange

7 minutes ago
 Dubai South, Beijing New Aerotropolis sign agreeme ..

Dubai South, Beijing New Aerotropolis sign agreement

22 minutes ago
 Political turmoil hinders economy: Economic Survey ..

Political turmoil hinders economy: Economic Survey 2022-23 reveals steep decline ..

28 minutes ago
 Project progress of Chashma Right Bank Canal revie ..

Project progress of Chashma Right Bank Canal reviewed

11 minutes ago
 Highlights Of Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23

Highlights Of Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.