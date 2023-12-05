OEC’s Korean language Centre generating manpower for Korea: Dr Aamir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, Commerce and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah has termed the provincial government and Overseas Employment Corporation(OEC) collaborative efforts of imparting the skilled force of the province on Korean language training, a very important and useful.

He said that the manpower of the region could be able to gain more opportunities available in various professional and technical fields in Korea through this project.

He said that as a result of this effort, hundreds of trained and skilled people of the province can get honorable employment in various fields in the Korean market every year.

He expressed these views while visiting the Government Technical and Vocational Centre (GTVC), Gulbahar here on Tuesday, wherein, the minister reviewed technical training processes there and also visited the same language center established inside the technical college.

The caretaker minister on this occasion, also reviewed the various trades classes in the college while taking serious notice of the college accountant's absence without reason during the visit and issued orders to the relevant authorities for his suspension and seeking an explanation.

The provincial minister indicated to consider setting up their own organization or cell at the provincial level on the pattern of Overseas Employment Corporation for the purpose of finding more opportunities for skilled and professional people of the province in foreign countries and providing them support in the required stages.

He said that the proposed setup will be established under the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), and will provide assistance in sending skilled graduates from technical training institutions abroad.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan, coordinator of the Overseas Employment Corporation at the regional office, informed the minister that every year, South Korea requires about 4,000 skilled manpower in various trades from Pakistan, including about 600 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that in view of the need for such skilled workers to have knowledge of the local Korean language, they are taught language courses of two months duration under OEC Centre, which is a preliminary requirement for the skilled manpower required there.

It merits to mention here that the said facility and training program is a joint effort of the Federal institution and the provincial department of technical education, in connection with which the provincial institution provides the facility of space for the training center while the training activities are carried out by the federal institution.

During the visit, the caretaker minister made a detailed review of the activities of male and female students under Korean language training.

He termed this initiative as very useful for eliminating unemployment and benefiting from attractive incentives abroad for the workforce of the province and said that our youth should take advantage of this opportunity.

He predicted his plan to start this kind of overseas employment facilitation at purely on provincial level as well and said that an attempt will be made to establish an institution on the pattern of Overseas Employment Corporation under TEVTA , so that the qualified skilled manpower force of technical training institutions here, can find and secure the best opportunities in overseas job markets.

In this regard, the caretaker minister directed the regional coordinator to provide a concept paper regarding the adoption of the said program in TEVTA.