Off-grid Solutions Be Explored To Provide Electricity In Southern Balochistan: Asad

Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Off-grid solutions be explored to provide electricity in Southern Balochistan: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said localized and off-grid solutions should be explored to provide electricity in remote areas of Southern Balochistan.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the overall energy situation in Balochistan here at his office.

Minister for Energy, Advisor to PM on Power, Secretary Planning and senior officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of various on-going energy sector projects in the province. It was informed that the completion of these projects would improve the quality of infrastructure leading to improved supply of electricity to the consumers.

Asad Umer said that while expediting implementation of these projects the Power Division should also finalize proposal for enhancing access to electricity in the remote areas.

