Office Of Venezuela's PDVSA Oil Company Opened In Moscow On August 6 - Director General

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:14 PM

The official opening date of the Moscow office of Venezuelan state-owned oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) can be considered the same date as it got registered in Russia's Unified State Register of Legal Entities (USRLE), which is August 6, PDVSA Russia Director General Andrey Grishaev told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The official opening date of the Moscow office of Venezuelan state-owned oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) can be considered the same date as it got registered in Russia's Unified State Register of Legal Entities (USRLE), which is August 6, PDVSA Russia Director General Andrey Grishaev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The date of the office's opening is the day of its registration, so one might take [the date of] the registration of the company in the USRLE [August 6]," Grishaev said.

Asked whether the office was already completely functional, Grishaev said "The company functions .

.. It [the office] is registered and, essentially, is in the initial phase of works."

In June, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo told Sputnik that he might visit Russia in October. When asked whether Quevedo would also visit the new PDVSA office in Moscow, Grishaev said that he could "neither confirm, nor deny" this information.

Neither did he comment on the question whether Venezuelan Finance Minister Simon Zerpa, who presumably was in Moscow last week, had visited PDVSA's office.

