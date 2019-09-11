UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) has opened an office in the Russian capital city of Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the building where the office is located on Wednesday.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, the corporate nameplate reading "PDVSA" has appeared among the list of companies in the building.

According to an entry in the Russian United State Register of Legal Entities, PVDSA Russia JSC was registered on August 6 as a company offering commerce and management consultancy. It is owned by Venezuela's PDV EURO-ASIA SA at 98 percent and its subsidiary PDVSA Cuba at 2 percent.

