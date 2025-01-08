Open Menu

Officers Of Mid Career Management Course Visited IPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Officers of mid career management course visited IPO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A delegation comprising on 16 officers of 42nd Mid Career Management Course from National Institute of Public Administration on Wednesday visited Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan).

The delegation visited the IPO-Pakistan headquarters as part of their field research, where they were briefed about the functions, performance, and operational details of the organization.

Chairperson IPO-Pakistan, Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, and Director General Ms. Shazia Adnan jointly briefed the delegation about the main functions of IPO-Pakistan.

The officers were informed about the administration of IP laws in the country, control and management of all IP offices,

and IP rights enforcement coordination.

They also learned about the promotion of IP education, research, and awareness, as well as advising the government on policy relating to IP rights and coordination with international organizations.

The delegation was particularly interested in learning about the different types of intellectual property, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, and geographical indications.

They were also briefed about the importance of intellectual property in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

Dr Syeda Faiza Urooj, Additional Director Staff, thanked and said that visit was a great opportunity for the officers to learn about the important work of IPO-Pakistan and its role in promoting intellectual property in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Visit All From Government

Recent Stories

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

35 minutes ago
 ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

50 minutes ago
 Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Du ..

Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator

50 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps ..

Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps depicting Arab lands as part o ..

50 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal ser ..

Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service

1 hour ago
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keet ..

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilater ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

1 hour ago
 SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

2 hours ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business