Officers Of Mid Career Management Course Visited IPO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A delegation comprising on 16 officers of 42nd Mid Career Management Course from National Institute of Public Administration on Wednesday visited Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan).
The delegation visited the IPO-Pakistan headquarters as part of their field research, where they were briefed about the functions, performance, and operational details of the organization.
Chairperson IPO-Pakistan, Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, and Director General Ms. Shazia Adnan jointly briefed the delegation about the main functions of IPO-Pakistan.
The officers were informed about the administration of IP laws in the country, control and management of all IP offices,
and IP rights enforcement coordination.
They also learned about the promotion of IP education, research, and awareness, as well as advising the government on policy relating to IP rights and coordination with international organizations.
The delegation was particularly interested in learning about the different types of intellectual property, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, and geographical indications.
They were also briefed about the importance of intellectual property in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan.
Dr Syeda Faiza Urooj, Additional Director Staff, thanked and said that visit was a great opportunity for the officers to learn about the important work of IPO-Pakistan and its role in promoting intellectual property in the country.
