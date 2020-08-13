Official Says Trudeau, Ex-Central Bank Chief in Contact Amid Adviser Appointment Reports

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:45 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau maintains contact with former head of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, Mark Carney, a senior official told Sputnik.

Carney is the subject of media reports, which said that the former Goldman Sachs executive has been tapped as an informal adviser to the Prime Minister and is on the shortlist of viable candidates to replace Finance Minister Bill Morneau in the event of his sacking.

"I can say that the [Prime Minister] and Mr. Carney speak from time to time. As you can imagine, he appreciates his perspectives and advice, and hopes that continues," the Canadian official said.

On Tuesday, Canada's The Globe and Mail, said that Morneau could be ousted from his current role in the near future over differences in how to manage the economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister's Office denied these allegations, saying in a statement to Sputnik that Trudeau has full confidence in his Finance Minister.

Morneau has faced mounting criticism following his admission that he accepted expense paid trips from the WE Charity and amid a disconcerting fiscal picture resultant from the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Canada's opposition has blasted the finance minister for the growing federal deficit that is set to soar to a record-high $254.19 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year and last month, Fitch Ratings stripped Canada of its AAA debt rating citing a "deterioration of public finances."

Meanwhile, there is a growing consensus in Ottawa that Trudeau is increasingly turning to Carney for advice in the wake of the global pandemic.

