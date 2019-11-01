Official Sources Deny Claim That US Pushing for Sanctions on Spain for Supporting Maduro

The United States is not considering imposing sanctions on Spain for Madrid's alleged financial support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, despite a US media outlet claiming the contrary, official sources told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The United States is not considering imposing sanctions on Spain for Madrid's alleged financial support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, despite a US media outlet claiming the contrary, official sources told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the Bloomberg news outlet said that US President Donald Trump's administration was pushing for financial sanctions against Spain's central bank for allegedly supporting the government of Maduro, whom Washington considers to be ruling the South American country illegitimately.

"US officials in Washington, same as the US Embassy in Madrid, deny that [the US] has ever considered these measures [sanctions on Spain]," the sources said.

In early September, the same media outlet reported, citing sources, that Maduro was moving money through the Bank of Spain to transfer and receive funds abroad at a time when US sanctions had prompted many international financial institutions from shying away from dealing with Venezuela's assets.

According to the media outlet, a spokesman for the bank emailed a statement in response, saying that the balance of Venezuela's account was "relatively small" and was used to pay operating expenses related to diplomatic relations between the two countries and international organizations, as Caracas had been barred from using commercial banking channels.