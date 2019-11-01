UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official Sources Deny Claim That US Pushing For Sanctions On Spain For Supporting Maduro

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:27 PM

Official Sources Deny Claim That US Pushing for Sanctions on Spain for Supporting Maduro

The United States is not considering imposing sanctions on Spain for Madrid's alleged financial support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, despite a US media outlet claiming the contrary, official sources told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The United States is not considering imposing sanctions on Spain for Madrid's alleged financial support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, despite a US media outlet claiming the contrary, official sources told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the Bloomberg news outlet said that US President Donald Trump's administration was pushing for financial sanctions against Spain's central bank for allegedly supporting the government of Maduro, whom Washington considers to be ruling the South American country illegitimately.

"US officials in Washington, same as the US Embassy in Madrid, deny that [the US] has ever considered these measures [sanctions on Spain]," the sources said.

In early September, the same media outlet reported, citing sources, that Maduro was moving money through the Bank of Spain to transfer and receive funds abroad at a time when US sanctions had prompted many international financial institutions from shying away from dealing with Venezuela's assets.

According to the media outlet, a spokesman for the bank emailed a statement in response, saying that the balance of Venezuela's account was "relatively small" and was used to pay operating expenses related to diplomatic relations between the two countries and international organizations, as Caracas had been barred from using commercial banking channels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Trump Bank Madrid Same Caracas Spain United States Venezuela Money September Media From Government

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says time has come to get rid of "f ..

12 minutes ago

JUI-F bars female journalist for covering Azadi Ma ..

3 seconds ago

Lebanese banks resumes business after 2 week clos ..

3 minutes ago

Duke & Duchess of Cambridge sends condolence messa ..

6 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan waives off passport, 10- ..

8 seconds ago

Principal forms committee to probe Emergency deptt ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.