Official Syrian Delegation to Attend Yalta Economic Forum in Crimea - Organizers

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) An official Syrian delegation will attend the upcoming Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF) that will be held in Crimea in April, Margarita Bolycheva, the head of the forum's international directorate, said on Thursday.

"Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Samer Khalil, Ibrahim Medh, the general director of the Syrian organization for the development of local production and exports, and Mohammad Jeroudi, the director of the Syrian Oil Ministry's planning and international cooperation department have confirmed their participation," Bolycheva said as quoted in a press release.

Khalil will lead the delegation, Bolycheva stated.

The international directorate head added that Syrian officials had been attending YIEF since 2018, and their participation had led to the signing of multiple deals and the establishment of a joint Syrian-Crimean trading house.

"Last year, four deliveries of products were made and a cash settlement mechanism established: trading Dollars for dollars. For this year, contracts for the supply of agricultural products worth more than $10 million have been agreed, as well as two contracts for the supply of refined oil products," Bolycheva said.

YIEF, scheduled to be held from April 23-25, is an annual business event and one of the most important economic forums held in Russia. Sergey Aksyonov, the head of Russia's Republic of Crimea, said that 102 deals worth a total of $3.3 billion were signed at last year's event.