OGDC posts Rs 169.9 bn profit, declares record Rs 15.05 dividend for FY25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) on Tuesday announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, reporting a profit after tax of Rs 169.904 billion on net sales revenue of Rs 401.178 billion, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 39.50.

The board of Directors of OGDCL declared a final cash dividend of Rs 5.00 per share (50%), taking the total payout for FY25 to Rs 15.05 per share (150.5%) — the highest-ever annual dividend in the company’s history.

During the year, OGDC contributed Rs 264 billion to the national exchequer and achieved foreign exchange savings of

US$3.192 billion, underscoring its central role in the economy.

The Company announced five discoveries, spud fifteen wells, and secured seven new exploration blocks in the 2025 bid round, strengthening its portfolio. Despite security challenges and gas offtake curtailments, OGDC pursued exploration and drilling activities with resilience.

Average net saleable production stood at 30,919 BPD of oil, 652 MMSCFD of gas, and 642 MTD of LPG, primarily from wholly owned and operated fields, maintaining its leading share in national output. Production output would have reached 32,709 BPD of oil, 743 MMSCFD of gas, and 714 MTD of sulphur had

SNGPL will not curtail the offtake from Nashpa, Qadirpur, and Bettani fields, besides curtailment from Uch Field due to less demand by Uch Power. Key development projects — including the commissioning of Jhal Magsi Field and progress in compression facilities at Dakhni, KPD-TAY, and Uch — will support future volumes, while diversification through Reko Diq, Abu Dhabi Offshore Block-5, and geothermal initiatives reinforces long-term growth.

OGDC continued implementing its Production Optimisation Plan for mature fields, particularly Rajian, Fimkessar, Missakaswal, and Toot. The Company also rolled out its Tight Gas initiatives and finalised the design for Phase 2 horizontal frac jobs under its Shale Gas Pilot Project.

OGDC continued to strengthen its corporate governance framework, embedding sustainability, ESG, and DEI considerations across its operations. The Company advanced initiatives on environmental stewardship, workforce inclusion, and responsible business practices, reinforcing its role as a transparent, accountable, and forward-looking organization.

The Company’s leadership in corporate disclosure was reaffirmed under the Transparency in Corporate Reporting (TRAC) 2024 Assessment by Transparency International Pakistan, where OGDC ranked 3rd overall with a score of 93.09% and held the foremost position among public sector entities.

The Board of Directors appreciated the management’s focus on operational delivery, financial discipline, and diversification, which enabled the Company to declare the highest dividend in its history while sustaining its role as Pakistan’s leading energy contributor. The Board reaffirmed confidence that OGDC will continue to strengthen its resource base and create long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.