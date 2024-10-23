OGDCL announces gas discovery in Khairpur, Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

He Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a significant gas discovery at the Shahu-1 exploratory well in the Sawan South Block, located in Khairpur, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a significant gas discovery at the Shahu-1 exploratory well in the Sawan South Block, located in Khairpur, Sindh.

According to a news release of the OGDCL, the Joint Venture for the block comprises OGDCL with a 20% working interest, United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL) with 75%, Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) with 2.

5%, and Sindh Energy Holding Limited (SEHL) with 2.5%.

The Shahu-1 well is estimated to produce around 10 million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas.

The discovery has de-risked further exploration play in the Sawan South Block and will play a crucial role in boosting the country’s energy security through indigenous resources and adding to the hydrocarbon reserves base.

OGDCL is committed to contributing to enhancing Pakistan's domestic energy production.