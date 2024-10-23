OGDCL Announces Gas Discovery In Khairpur, Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM
He Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a significant gas discovery at the Shahu-1 exploratory well in the Sawan South Block, located in Khairpur, Sindh
According to a news release of the OGDCL, the Joint Venture for the block comprises OGDCL with a 20% working interest, United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL) with 75%, Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) with 2.
5%, and Sindh Energy Holding Limited (SEHL) with 2.5%.
The Shahu-1 well is estimated to produce around 10 million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas.
The discovery has de-risked further exploration play in the Sawan South Block and will play a crucial role in boosting the country’s energy security through indigenous resources and adding to the hydrocarbon reserves base.
OGDCL is committed to contributing to enhancing Pakistan's domestic energy production.
