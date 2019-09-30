UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGDCL Carries Out 1,324 Line-KMs 2D, 620 Sq.KMs 3D Surveys

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:14 PM

OGDCL carries out 1,324 Line-KMs 2D, 620 Sq.KMs 3D surveys

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 1,324 Line-KMs 2D and 620 Sq. KMs 3D surveys in its operational areas during the last fiscal year, which represented 63 percent and 41 percent, respectively of the total seismic data acquisition in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 1,324 Line-KMs 2D and 620 Sq. KMs 3D surveys in its operational areas during the last fiscal year, which represented 63 percent and 41 percent, respectively of the total seismic data acquisition in the country.

"Besides, it contributed 29 percent of the country's total natural gas production and 45 percent of its total oil production from July 2018 to June 2019," according to the company's annual financial report.

The OGDCL's exploration acreage stood at 77,572 Sq.KMs representing the largest exploration area held by any Exploration and Production (E&P) company in Pakistan, with exploration portfolio spreading across the four provinces and holding 43 owned and operated joint venture licences.

Additionally, the it possesses working interest in six blocks operated by other E&P companies.

During the period, the company spud sixteen wells including nine exploratory and appraisal namely Garhi X-2, Siab-1, Qadirpur Deep X-1, Mangrio-1, Pandhi-1, Togh-1, Nashpa-5A, Pirano-1 & Dhamach-1, and seven development wells namely Pasahki NE-2, Chanda-5, Pasahki West Deep-2, Mela-7, Uch-17A and Qadirpur-60 & 61.

"Furthermore, drilling and testing of seven wells from previous fiscal years have also been completed whereas total drilling recorded during the year was 69,022 meters," the report said.

The drilling activities yielded three discoveries namely Chanda-1 and Mela-5 in district Kohat, KPK province and Mangrio-1 in Tando Muhammad Khan district, Sindh province, whereas the company injected 13 new wells, producing 373,515 barrels crude oil and 4,867 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the period under review.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Kohat Tando Muhammad Khan June July Gas 2018 2019 From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pedalling for action on climate change

10 minutes ago

3,000 year old wheat kernels unearthed in Turkey's ..

14 minutes ago

Two killed in Sargodha road accident

14 minutes ago

Insaf Kabaddi league on Oct 11-13

14 minutes ago

Iraq, Syria Hold Ceremony to Open Al Bukamal/Qaim ..

14 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Changes Actor Ustinov's Prison T ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.