OGDCL carries out 1,324 Line-KMs 2D, 620 Sq.KMs 3D surveys

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 1,324 Line-KMs 2D and 620 Sq. KMs 3D surveys in its operational areas during the last fiscal year, which represented 63 percent and 41 percent, respectively of the total seismic data acquisition in the country.

"Besides, it contributed 29 percent of the country's total natural gas production and 45 percent of its total oil production from July 2018 to June 2019," according to the company's annual financial report.

The OGDCL's exploration acreage stood at 77,572 Sq.KMs representing the largest exploration area held by any Exploration and Production (E&P) company in Pakistan, with exploration portfolio spreading across the four provinces and holding 43 owned and operated joint venture licences.

Additionally, the it possesses working interest in six blocks operated by other E&P companies.

During the period, the company spud sixteen wells including nine exploratory and appraisal namely Garhi X-2, Siab-1, Qadirpur Deep X-1, Mangrio-1, Pandhi-1, Togh-1, Nashpa-5A, Pirano-1 & Dhamach-1, and seven development wells namely Pasahki NE-2, Chanda-5, Pasahki West Deep-2, Mela-7, Uch-17A and Qadirpur-60 & 61.

"Furthermore, drilling and testing of seven wells from previous fiscal years have also been completed whereas total drilling recorded during the year was 69,022 meters," the report said.

The drilling activities yielded three discoveries namely Chanda-1 and Mela-5 in district Kohat, KPK province and Mangrio-1 in Tando Muhammad Khan district, Sindh province, whereas the company injected 13 new wells, producing 373,515 barrels crude oil and 4,867 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the period under review.

