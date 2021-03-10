OGDCL carries out 1,715 L-KMs 2D, 156 Sq. KMs 3D surveys

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 1,715 L-KMs 2D and 156 Sq. KMs 3D seismic surveys in its various operational areas during first half of the current fiscal year aimed at expediting hydrocarbon exploration activities and making the country self-reliant in the energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 1,715 L-KMs 2D and 156 Sq. KMs 3D seismic surveys in its various operational areas during first half of the current fiscal year aimed at expediting hydrocarbon exploration activities and making the country self-reliant in the energy sector.

"The acquired data represents 82 percent and 54 percent of the country's total 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition respectively. Moreover, the company processed around 2,618 L-KM of 2D and 1,800 Sq. KMs of 3D seismic data," according to the OGDCL's half yearly financial report available with APP.

The company, during the period under review, also carried out 356 L-KMs of geological work in Orakzai, Tirah and Khuzdar North blocks.

The OGDCL also drilled nine wells including six exploratory and appraisal namely Juna-1, Sheen Dund-1, Nangpir-1 Sial-1, Jandran X-4 & Toot Deep1, one development well Qadirpur-62, one re-entry well KUC-1 and one side track well Nashpa X-5.

Besides, it completed drilling and testing of nine wells pertaining to previous fiscal year. The company drilled total 33,644 meters during the six month period.

The OGDC's exploratory efforts yielded four oil and gas discoveries having expected cumulative daily production potential of 17 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) of gas and 169 barrels of oil.

The discoveries include Togh Bala-1, Siab-1 (Samanasuk) and Siab-1 (Lumshiwal/Hangu) in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Lakhi Rud X-1 district Musa Khel, Balochistan province.