OGDCL carries out 2,192 L-KMs 2D, 387 Sq. KMs 3D surveys in nine months

(@FahadShabbir)

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 2,192 L-KMs 2D and 387 Sq. KMs 3D seismic surveys in its various operational areas during first three quarters of the current fiscal year aimed at expediting hydrocarbon exploration activities and making the country self-reliant in the energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 2,192 L-KMs 2D and 387 Sq. KMs 3D seismic surveys in its various operational areas during first three quarters of the current fiscal year aimed at expediting hydrocarbon exploration activities and making the country self-reliant in the energy sector.

Moreover, the company using its in-house resources processed/reprocessed 2,884 Line km of 2D and 2,184 sq. km of 3D seismic data.

"The acquired data represents 83 percent and 75 percent of the country's total 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition respectively. Moreover, the company processed around 2,884 L-KM of 2D and 2,184 Sq. KMs of 3D seismic data," according to the OGDCL's third quarterly financial report available with APP.

During the period under review, the company also carried out 277 Line Kilometer (LKM) of geological fields in Orakzai and Tirah blocks.

Whereas on the drilling front, the OGDCL spud 13 wells including 7 exploratory and appraisal wells namely Juna-1, Sheen Dund-1, Nangpir-1, Sial-1, Jandran X-4, Toot Deep-1 & Kambir-1], four development wells Qadirpur-62, Pasakhi WIW-1, Moolan-2 & Mangrio-2, one re-entry well [KUC-1] and one (1) side track well [Nashpa X-5] in the nine-month period.

Moreover, the company completed drilling and testing of 10 wells pertaining to the previous fiscal year, while a total 45,672 meters drilling was recorded during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020-21.

The OGDCL being the market leader in the Exploration and Production (E&P) sector of Pakistan holds the largest exploration acreage which as of March 31, 2021 stood at 91,795 sq. km representing 45 per cent of the country's total area under exploration. As per the current business exploration portfolio, the company has 50 owned and operated joint venture exploration licenses. Additionally, the OGDCL possessed working interest in eight blocks operated by other E&P companies.

\395