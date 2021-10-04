OGDCL carries out 2,539 L-KM 2D, 600 Sq. KM 3D surveys

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 2,539 L-KM 2D and 600Sq. KM 3D seismic surveys in its various operational areas during the fiscal year 2020-21 aimed at expediting hydrocarbon exploration activities and making the country self-reliant in the energy sector

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 2,539 L-KM 2D and 600Sq. KM 3D seismic surveys in its various operational areas during the fiscal year 2020-21 aimed at expediting hydrocarbon exploration activities and making the country self-reliant in the energy sector.

"Moreover, around 5,365 Line Kilometer (L-KM) of 2D and 2,946 Square Kilometer (Sq. KM) of 3D seismic data has also processed/reprocessed using in-house resources," according to the company's annual financial report available with APP.

The company said its acquired seismic data represented 79 percent and 69 percent of total 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition in the country respectively.

Besides, the OGDCL carried out 432 Line KM of geological field work was in Orakzai, Tirah and Khuzdar North blocks.

In 2019-20, the company conducted 3,407 L-KM 2D and 1,324 Sq. KM 3D seismic surveys.

During the year under review, the OGDCL also injected 12 new wells, producing 584,808 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 12,092 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system.

"The injected wells include Mela-7, Pasakhi-11, Pasakhi Deep-6, Pasakhi West Deep-2, Saand-1 & amp; 2, TAY South West-1, Umair-1, Mangrio-1, Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10 and Qadirpur-62 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 584,808 barrels and 12,092 MMcf respectively," it said.

