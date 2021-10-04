UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Carries Out 2,539 L-KM 2D, 600 Sq. KM 3D Surveys

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:43 PM

OGDCL carries out 2,539 L-KM 2D, 600 Sq. KM 3D surveys

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 2,539 L-KM 2D and 600Sq. KM 3D seismic surveys in its various operational areas during the fiscal year 2020-21 aimed at expediting hydrocarbon exploration activities and making the country self-reliant in the energy sector

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 2,539 L-KM 2D and 600Sq. KM 3D seismic surveys in its various operational areas during the fiscal year 2020-21 aimed at expediting hydrocarbon exploration activities and making the country self-reliant in the energy sector.

"Moreover, around 5,365 Line Kilometer (L-KM) of 2D and 2,946 Square Kilometer (Sq. KM) of 3D seismic data has also processed/reprocessed using in-house resources," according to the company's annual financial report available with APP.

The company said its acquired seismic data represented 79 percent and 69 percent of total 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition in the country respectively.

Besides, the OGDCL carried out 432 Line KM of geological field work was in Orakzai, Tirah and Khuzdar North blocks.

In 2019-20, the company conducted 3,407 L-KM 2D and 1,324 Sq. KM 3D seismic surveys.

During the year under review, the OGDCL also injected 12 new wells, producing 584,808 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 12,092 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system.

"The injected wells include Mela-7, Pasakhi-11, Pasakhi Deep-6, Pasakhi West Deep-2, Saand-1 & amp; 2, TAY South West-1, Umair-1, Mangrio-1, Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10 and Qadirpur-62 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 584,808 barrels and 12,092 MMcf respectively," it said.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Khuzdar Gas Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Man shoots himself in Talash

Man shoots himself in Talash

49 seconds ago
 Losses of DISCOs witness increase during 2020-21

Losses of DISCOs witness increase during 2020-21

51 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

52 seconds ago
 Historical epic stays atop Chinese box office char ..

Historical epic stays atop Chinese box office chart

54 seconds ago
 Australia secures additional COVID-19 treatment do ..

Australia secures additional COVID-19 treatment doses amid battle against 3rd wa ..

2 minutes ago
 China sends working group to Xinjiang to guide COV ..

China sends working group to Xinjiang to guide COVID-19 response

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.