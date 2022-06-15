UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Discovers New Gas Reservoir In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced the discovery of a new gas reservoir in district Ghotki of Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced the discovery of a new gas reservoir in district Ghotki of Sindh province.

The company as an operator, with 70 per cent shares, found the deposit at an exploratory well namely Umair South East # 01, where Drill Stem Test-1 in HRL (Habib Rahi Limestone) test confirmed initial testing confirmed 1.

063 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas, a news release said.

"The discovery of Umair South East-1 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by Guddu Joint Venture Partners," OGDCL said.

The company said the discovery would positively contribute to mitigating the energy demand-supply gap from indigenous resources, besides making significant additions to the hydrocarbon reserves-base of OGDCL and the country.

