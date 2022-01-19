OGDCL donates 45-seater bus to Girls College Karak

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday donated a 45-seater air-conditioned bus to the Government Postgraduate College, Karak under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday donated a 45-seater air-conditioned bus to the Government Postgraduate College, Karak under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The Rs 20 million transport facility would accommodate around 600 female students of the college and help save them from financial expenses being incurred on daily transport arrangements, a news release said.

The OGDCL management has provided the transport facility while responding to a request from the principal of the college with endorsement from the concerned Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak along with local notables and Deputy Commissioner, Karak.

The female students belonging to rural areas of Karak city are mostly from poor families, having no affordable transport facilities to commute "to and from" college.

"The OGDCL takes pride in giving priority to the female population of District Karak (being the top producing district for OGDCL) while acknowledging and addressing their education related travelling needs.

The CSR initiative by the OGDCL will go a long way in promoting women's education in the area," the company said.

The OGDCL being a socially responsible Company, is also providing facilities to the local communities of District Karak in different areas like education, health, water, infrastructure development, environment and sports.

The company aims to launch a Greater Water Supply Scheme for the community to overcome the problem of water shortage in district Karak.

"The efforts are underway for planning, designing and construction of the project with active assistance from the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The estimated cost of the project is Rs.380 million," the OGDCL said.