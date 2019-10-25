OGDCL earns Rs 66.2 bln profit in first quarter of 2019-20

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Friday announced to earn Rs 66.203 billion profit during first quarter of the fiscal year 2019-20, which was 2 percent higher as compared to same period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Friday announced to earn Rs 66.203 billion profit during first quarter of the fiscal year 2019-20, which was 2 percent higher as compared to same period of the last year.

"Net sales revenue clocked at Rs 66.203 billion translating to profit after tax of Rs 27.316 billion and earnings per share of Rs 6.35," the company announced the first quarter's financial results after the meeting of its board of Directors (BoD) that held here.

The BoD also declared the first interim cash dividend @ Rs 2.5 per share, which would be paid to the shareholders whose Names would appear in the Register of Members on December 12, 2019.

During the period under review, the company paid Rs 12.372 billion on account of taxes, besides Royalty of Rs 7.739 billion.

On the exploration and development side, the OGDCL recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities.

The meeting appreciated efforts of the OGDCL management for taking effective measures for implementing the company's aggressive oil and gas exploration programme.

According to an OGDCL press release, the revenue witnessed 7 percent increase and net profit 2 percent.