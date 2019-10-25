UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGDCL Earns Rs 66.2 Bln Profit In First Quarter Of 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:44 PM

OGDCL earns Rs 66.2 bln profit in first quarter of 2019-20

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Friday announced to earn Rs 66.203 billion profit during first quarter of the fiscal year 2019-20, which was 2 percent higher as compared to same period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Friday announced to earn Rs 66.203 billion profit during first quarter of the fiscal year 2019-20, which was 2 percent higher as compared to same period of the last year.

"Net sales revenue clocked at Rs 66.203 billion translating to profit after tax of Rs 27.316 billion and earnings per share of Rs 6.35," the company announced the first quarter's financial results after the meeting of its board of Directors (BoD) that held here.

The BoD also declared the first interim cash dividend @ Rs 2.5 per share, which would be paid to the shareholders whose Names would appear in the Register of Members on December 12, 2019.

During the period under review, the company paid Rs 12.372 billion on account of taxes, besides Royalty of Rs 7.739 billion.

On the exploration and development side, the OGDCL recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities.

The meeting appreciated efforts of the OGDCL management for taking effective measures for implementing the company's aggressive oil and gas exploration programme.

According to an OGDCL press release, the revenue witnessed 7 percent increase and net profit 2 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Same December Gas 2019 Share Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

7 minutes ago

Islampura police arrest female gangster

32 minutes ago

Babar Azam says Pak team to win upcoming Australia ..

49 minutes ago

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

56 minutes ago

Prejudices impede success in achieving goals

1 hour ago

Brazil sees UAE as gateway to many regions, envoy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.