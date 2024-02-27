Open Menu

OGDCL Earns Rs123.296 Bln Profit In First Half Of FY 2023-24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:39 PM

OGDCL earns Rs123.296 bln profit in first half of FY 2023-24

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Tuesday announced the financial results for the first half of the current fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023 (July-December), posting a profit of Rs123.296 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Tuesday announced the financial results for the first half of the current fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023 (July-December), posting a profit of Rs123.296 billion.

“Net sales revenue clocked at Rs.235.375 billion translating to Profit after tax of Rs123.296 billion and earnings per share of Rs28.67,” the OGDCL said in a news release.

The company’s board of Directors (BoD) announced the first interim cash dividend to shareholders at the rate of Rs2.50 per share. “This is in addition to the interim dividend already paid @ Rs.1.60 per share i.e. 16 percent to its shareholders.”

The company said the dividend would be paid to the shareholders whose Names will appear in the Register of Members on March 11, 2024.

During the period under review, OGDCL paid Rs35.019 billion on account of Taxation. On the exploration and development side company recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from March 12 to 14 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B, Block “B”, S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi 74400 at the close of business on March 11, 2024, will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees.

The OGDCL Board appreciated the efforts of the management for taking effective steps for the implementation of the company’s aggressive exploration program.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Business Company March December From Share Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Fire broke out in oil tanker

Fire broke out in oil tanker

5 minutes ago
 China's top legislature concludes standing committ ..

China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

5 minutes ago
 Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwi ..

Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali prais ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP car ..

5 minutes ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (S ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 29

5 minutes ago
 IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam ..

IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system

10 minutes ago
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental P ..

Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali ..

Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support o ..

Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect ..

Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect arrangements for PSL 9 matches

3 minutes ago
 CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital

CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital

3 minutes ago
 MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers

MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business