OGDCL Empowers Athletes For Special Olympics 2023 In Berlin

OGDCL empowers athletes for Special Olympics 2023 in Berlin

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) continues its commitment to supporting unique talent by sponsoring 20 exceptional athletes to represent Pakistan in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) continues its commitment to supporting unique talent by sponsoring 20 exceptional athletes to represent Pakistan in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

This initiative, in collaboration with Special Olympics Pakistan, highlights OGDCL's dedication to social responsibility and provides a platform for these athletes to showcase their skills on a global stage, said a press release.

At a heartwarming farewell event held at the OGDCL Head Office here on Wednesday, MD/CEO of OGDCL Ahmed Hayat Lak, delivered an inspiring speech to motivate the special athletes.

He emphasized the company's belief in the inherent abilities and potential of every individual, irrespective of their physical or intellectual challenges.

The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, scheduled to be held in Berlin, Germany, from 17th June 2023, will witness the participation of extraordinary athletes from around the world.

OGDCL's sponsorship not only helps these athletes break barriers and pursue their dreams but also inspires millions worldwide with their determination and resilience.

The company's support for special athletes and exploration of young talent serves as an inspiration, encouraging other corporations to recognize and uplift the unique capabilities of individuals with special needs.

