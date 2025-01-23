OGDCL enhances oil production from Kunnar oil field in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced a significant enhancement in oil production from its Kunnar Oil Field in the Hyderabad district of Sindh.

The company’s optimization efforts have increased oil output from two key wells, Kunnar-12 and Kunnar-6, contributing an additional 1,160 barrels per day (BPD), said a news release.

At the Kunnar-12 well, after a reassessment of the well's potential through production optimization, OGDCL deployed a rig to replace the conventional Jet Pump with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP).

These measures have increased production at the well from 1,060 BPD to 1,820 BPD, an increase of 760 BPD. The well is part of OGDCL's Kunnar Oil Field, with a 100% working interest in Kunnar Mining Lease Area.

Kunnar-6 well, previously shut in due to high water production and low oil recovery, has been successfully revived following a comprehensive plan. A series of rigless interventions in the Lower Goru Upper Sand, combined with re-completion using an artificial lift system (ESP), have optimized its performance. Kunnar-6 is now producing at a rate of 400 barrels per day (BPD) of oil.

These interventions have collectively resulted in an incremental production of 1,160 BPD from the Kunnar Oil Field.

OGDCL's enhancement efforts highlight the company’s technical expertise, innovative strategies, and commitment to maximizing production from its assets, reaffirming its role as a key contributor to the nation’s energy security.