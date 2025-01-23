Open Menu

OGDCL Enhances Oil Production From Kunnar Oil Field In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM

OGDCL enhances oil production from Kunnar oil field in Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced a significant enhancement in oil production from its Kunnar Oil Field in the Hyderabad district of Sindh.

The company’s optimization efforts have increased oil output from two key wells, Kunnar-12 and Kunnar-6, contributing an additional 1,160 barrels per day (BPD), said a news release.

At the Kunnar-12 well, after a reassessment of the well's potential through production optimization, OGDCL deployed a rig to replace the conventional Jet Pump with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP).

These measures have increased production at the well from 1,060 BPD to 1,820 BPD, an increase of 760 BPD. The well is part of OGDCL's Kunnar Oil Field, with a 100% working interest in Kunnar Mining Lease Area.

Kunnar-6 well, previously shut in due to high water production and low oil recovery, has been successfully revived following a comprehensive plan. A series of rigless interventions in the Lower Goru Upper Sand, combined with re-completion using an artificial lift system (ESP), have optimized its performance. Kunnar-6 is now producing at a rate of 400 barrels per day (BPD) of oil.

These interventions have collectively resulted in an incremental production of 1,160 BPD from the Kunnar Oil Field.

OGDCL's enhancement efforts highlight the company’s technical expertise, innovative strategies, and commitment to maximizing production from its assets, reaffirming its role as a key contributor to the nation’s energy security.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefi ..

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

22 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania ..

Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir

34 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fa ..

TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..

36 minutes ago
 Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan ..

Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case

43 minutes ago
 SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by sev ..

SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets

58 minutes ago
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewa ..

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

2 hours ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

3 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his son ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business