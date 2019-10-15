UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGDCL Finds Natural Gas Reserves From KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:16 PM

OGDCL finds natural gas reserves from KP

The joint venture of Kohat E.L Comprising of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Operator (50%), Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) (33.33%) & Saif Energy Limited (SEL) (16.67%) has discovered Gas & Condensate from its exploratory efforts at well Togh No 01, which is located in district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) The joint venture of Kohat E.L Comprising of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Operator (50%), Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) (33.33%) & Saif Energy Limited (SEL) (16.67%) has discovered Gas & Condensate from its exploratory efforts at well Togh No 01, which is located in district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.Togh well No.

01 was drilled and tested using OGDCL's in house expertise in consultation with Kohat Joint Venture partners MPCL and SEL.

The well was drilled down to the depth of 3200 meters.Another zone in Hangu formation has been tested as 4.1 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 50 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate through 32/64" choke at wellhead flowing pressure of 760-823 Pounds per square inch (PSI).The discovery of Togh well No.

01 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the Kohat Joint Venture. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL, joint venture partners and of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Hangu Kohat Gas From Mari Petroleum Company Limited Sitara Energy Limited Million

Recent Stories

Military Helicopter Crash in Afghanistan's Balkh P ..

5 minutes ago

EU States Ask UNSC to Discuss Turkey's Offensive i ..

5 minutes ago

National games torch relay ceremony held at federa ..

5 minutes ago

Business community says more consultation must on ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Carries The Torch Of 33rd National G ..

36 minutes ago

Top Transnistrian Diplomat Talks to German Delegat ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.