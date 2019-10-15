OGDCL finds natural gas reserves from KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The joint venture of Kohat E.L Comprising of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Operator (50%), Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) (33.33%) & Saif Energy Limited (SEL) (16.67%) has discovered Gas & Condensate from its exploratory efforts at well Togh No 01, which is located in district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) The joint venture of Kohat E.L Comprising of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Operator (50%), Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) (33.33%) & Saif Energy Limited (SEL) (16.67%) has discovered Gas & Condensate from its exploratory efforts at well Togh No 01, which is located in district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.Togh well No.

01 was drilled and tested using OGDCL's in house expertise in consultation with Kohat Joint Venture partners MPCL and SEL.

The well was drilled down to the depth of 3200 meters.Another zone in Hangu formation has been tested as 4.1 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 50 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate through 32/64" choke at wellhead flowing pressure of 760-823 Pounds per square inch (PSI).The discovery of Togh well No.

01 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the Kohat Joint Venture. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL, joint venture partners and of the country.