OGDCL Hands Over Basic Life Support Ambulance To THQ Hospital Jand

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has handed over a state of the art Basic Life Support Ambulance to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jand, District Attock the day before yesterday.

Company's General Manager Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Salim Baz handed over the ambulance to the hospital administration in a ceremony, attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar, Member Provincial Assembly Malik Jamshed Altaf, Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Jand and Regional Coordinator OGDCL, a press release said here on Thursday.

The General Manager informed the ceremony participants that the company had donated the ambulance under its CSR initiative to facilitate the people residing in surrounding localities of the Dakhni gas field.

He said the company had also donated 15 such ambulances across the country at a cost of Rs 95.40 million.

He said these ambulances had been given to district and tehsil headquarters hospitals in the underdeveloped areas of Federal Capital, Punjab, Sindh, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The GM said priority had been given to the operational districts of OGDCL under a 'Mega Health Initiative' to ensure provision of basic health needs to local communities.

