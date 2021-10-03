UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Injects 12 New Wells In Production Gathering System

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:20 PM

OGDCL injects 12 new wells in production gathering system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected 12 new wells, producing 584,808 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 12,092 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the last fiscal year.

"The injected wells include Mela-7, Pasakhi-11, Pasakhi Deep-6, Pasakhi West Deep-2, Saand-1 & 2, TAY South West-1, Umair-1, Mangrio-1, Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10 and Qadirpur-62 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 584,808 barrels and 12,092 MMcf respectively," the company said in its financial report for the year 2020-21.

During the period under review, the OGDCL acquired 2,539 Line Kilometer of 2D and 600 Square Kilometer of 3D seismic data, spud twenty wells including ten exploratory/appraisal wells, eight development wells, one re-entry well and one sidetrack well.

Its exploratory efforts yielded six oil and gas discoveries including Togh Bala-1, Siab-1(Samanasuk) and Siab-1 (Lumshiwal/Hangu) in district Kohat, KP province, Lakhi Rud X- 1 in district Musa Khel and Jandran X-4 in district Barkhan, Balochistan province and Sial- 1 in district Hyderabad, Sindh province.

The company's average net saleable crude oil, gas and LPG production stood at 36,892 barrels per day, 870 million cubic feet per day gas and 803 tons per day respectively, during the year under review.

/395/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh LPG Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Hyderabad Kohat Barkhan Gas Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

3 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

6 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.