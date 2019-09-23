UrduPoint.com
OGDCL Injects 13 New Wells In Production Gathering System

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:48 PM

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected 13 new wells, producing 373,515 Barrels crude oil and 4,867 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected 13 new wells, producing 373,515 Barrels crude oil and 4,867 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the last fiscal year.

"The company contributed around 45 percent and 29 percent towards the country's total oil and natural gas production respectively," the OGDCL announced in its annual report for the year 2018-19.

The company also acquired 1,324 Line-Kilometer 2D and 620 Square-kilometer 3D seismic data, which represented 63 percent and 41 percent, respectively of total seismic data acquisition in the country.

The OGDCL drilled 16 new oil and gas wells including nine exploratory/appraisal and seven development,which yielded three discoveries namely namely Chanda-1 and Mela-5 in district Kohat, KPK province and Mangrio-1 in district Tando Muhammad Khan, Sindh province.

In a bid to tackle natural decline and maintain production from mature wells, the company carried out successful workover job-with-rig at Kunnar-10, Rajian-8, Bobi-3, Kal-1, Sono-4, Jand-1, Thal West-1, Bhambra-1, Palli Deep-1 and Chak Naurang South-1.

Similarly, as many as 19 successful rig-less workover jobs were also carried out to revive and enhance oil and gas production.

During the period, the company's net Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production stood at 802 tons, showing increase of 16 percent as compared to the corresponding year due to starting production from Bitrisim, Nashpa and Kunnar Pasakhi Deep fields.

Despite, natural depletion at mature producing fields and short lifting of crude oil by refineries at Nashpa and TAY fields, average daily net crude oil production remained stable at 40,810 barrels.

Likewise, average daily net saleable gas production remained steady at 1,014 MMCF despite natural decline at mature producing fields and less gas intake at Uch-I field due to "extended ATA and tripping of turbines at UPL-I."With a portfolio of 43 exploration licences, the company has the largest exploration acreage in the Pakistan, covering 24 percent of the total awarded acreage as of June 30, 2019. Currently, all production volumes are being realized from onshore areas of the country, while it also has working interest offshore exploration blocks.

