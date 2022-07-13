UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Injects 305,804 BBL Oil, 3,677 MMCF Gas In Its Production Gathering System

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

OGDCL injects 305,804 BBL oil, 3,677 MMCF gas in its production gathering system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected eight operated wells, producing 305,804 barrel (BBL) crude oil and 3,677 metric million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the first nine months of the last fiscal year.

"The injected wells include Tando Alam-21, Sial-1, Pasakhi-12, Mangrio-2, Togh Bala2, Gundunwari-1, Pandhi-1 and Siab-1 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 305,804 barrels and 3,677 MMcf respectively," according to a financial report for the third quarter of year 2021-22 available with APP.

Besides, the company made four hydrocarbon discoveries, having expected cumulative daily production potential of 39 MMCF gas and 2,850 BBL of oil, during the period under review.

The discoveries include Wali-1 (Kawagarh), Wali-1 (Hangu) and Wali-1 (Lockhart) in district FR Lakki, KP province and Jandran West-1 in district Kohlu, Balochistan province. "Preliminary 2P reserves estimates attributable to these discoveries are 236 billion cubic feet of gas and 13 million barrels of oil, combined 58 million barrels of oil equivalent." The OGDCL also carried out 70 work-over jobs comprising 12 with rig and 58 rig-less to arrest natural decline and sustain production from mature wells.

Moreover, it completed pressure build-up survey jobs at various wells of producing fields including Mela, Pasahki, Nashpa, Qadirpur, Maru-Reti, Uch and Kunnar to induce improvement in the current well flow parameters.

The OGDCL contributed around 48 percent, 30 percent and 38 percent towards the country's total oil, natural gas and LPG production respectively.

The company's average daily net oil and gas production clocked in at 36,173 BBL and 828 MMCF, which was 36,836 BBL and 865 MMCF in the corresponding period of the last year, respectively.

The lower production was recorded on account of annual turn around (ATA) at six production fields including Qadirpur, Mela, Nashpa, Sinjhoro and Uch-I & II.

Likewise, decline in production share from NJV fields also contributed towards lower output.

The company's average daily net Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production clocked in at 822 tons, which was 802 tons in the same period of the corresponding year, due to higher production mainly from Mela, Nashpa and TAY fields.

/395/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Hangu Same Kohlu Sinjhoro Gas From Share Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

14 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

16 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.