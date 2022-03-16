UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Injects 7 New Wells In Production Gathering System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 01:47 PM

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected seven operated wells, producing 171,110 barrel (BBL) crude oil and 883 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the first half of the current fiscal year

"In line with its production strategy to boost oil and gas production, the company injected wells including Tando Alam-21, Sial-1, Pasakhi-12, Mangrio-2, Togh Bala-2, Gundunwari-1 and Pandhi-1 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 171,110 barrels and 833 MMcf respectively," according to a financial report for second quarter of year 2021-22 available with APP.

Overall, the OGDCL's production during the period under review contributed around 48 per cent, 29 per cent and 38 per cent towards the country's total oil, natural gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production respectively.

In an effort to arrest natural decline and sustain production from mature wells, the company also carried out 52 work-over jobs comprising nine with rig and 43 rig-less.

Moreover, to induce improvement in the current well flow parameters, the pressure build-up survey jobs were completed at various wells of producing fields like Mela, Pasahki, Nashpa, Qadirpur, Maru-Reti Uch and Kunnar fields.

Despite natural decline at various mature producing fields, the OGDCL witnessed an increase in its crude oil and LPG production in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

The company's average daily net LPG production clocked at 814 tons due to higher production mainly from Mela, Nashpa and TAY fields.

Likewise, average daily net crude oil production remained at 36,7887 barrels showing an increase of three percent predominantly from Pasahki, Kunnar, Mela, Tando Alam and Mangrio fields, while the company's average daily net saleable gas production stood at 827 MMcf.

