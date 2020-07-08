The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced to inject its fifth well "Mela-7," producing 427 Barrels per Day (BPD) of crude oil and 5 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas, in national transmission network within a period of two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced to inject its fifth well "Mela-7," producing 427 Barrels per Day (BPD) of crude oil and 5 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas, in national transmission network within a period of two weeks.

Under a joint venture of Mela Drilling & Production Lease (D&PL) Block, the OGDC being operator of the field has 56.45 percent shares, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) 28.55 percent and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) 15 percent. "The well has been successfully tested, completed and injected into production stream," a news release said.

Gas production from the Mela well, located in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was being supplied into main grid of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited's transmission network.

"The newly injected well will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL, PPL, GHPL and the country besides bringing significant savings to the national exchequer through import substitution," the company said while making the announcement.

OGDCL said the increase in oil and gas production would also help in mitigating ever growing demand of domestic consumers and industry.

Earlier, during a five-day period from June 26 to 30, 2020, the company had added four new wells, producing 540 BPD oil and 33.25 MMCFD gas, in the system.

On June 26, the company had successfully started commercial production of 10 MMCFD gas from Thar East Well-I, while on June 28 it started injecting 2.25 MMCFD gas from Bhimbra Well-I and 12 MMCFD gas and 300 BBL oil from Dhoke Hussain Field Well-I in the system.

On June 30, the OGDCL commenced commercial production of gas and condensate from its another Togh Well-I, located in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from where it was injecting 9 MMCFD gas and 240 BPD condensate in the production gathering system.