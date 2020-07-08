UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGDCL Injects Fifth Well's Production In Transmission Network In Two Weeks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 08:15 PM

OGDCL injects fifth well's production in transmission network in two weeks

The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced to inject its fifth well "Mela-7," producing 427 Barrels per Day (BPD) of crude oil and 5 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas, in national transmission network within a period of two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced to inject its fifth well "Mela-7," producing 427 Barrels per Day (BPD) of crude oil and 5 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas, in national transmission network within a period of two weeks.

Under a joint venture of Mela Drilling & Production Lease (D&PL) Block, the OGDC being operator of the field has 56.45 percent shares, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) 28.55 percent and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) 15 percent. "The well has been successfully tested, completed and injected into production stream," a news release said.

Gas production from the Mela well, located in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was being supplied into main grid of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited's transmission network.

"The newly injected well will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL, PPL, GHPL and the country besides bringing significant savings to the national exchequer through import substitution," the company said while making the announcement.

OGDCL said the increase in oil and gas production would also help in mitigating ever growing demand of domestic consumers and industry.

Earlier, during a five-day period from June 26 to 30, 2020, the company had added four new wells, producing 540 BPD oil and 33.25 MMCFD gas, in the system.

On June 26, the company had successfully started commercial production of 10 MMCFD gas from Thar East Well-I, while on June 28 it started injecting 2.25 MMCFD gas from Bhimbra Well-I and 12 MMCFD gas and 300 BBL oil from Dhoke Hussain Field Well-I in the system.

On June 30, the OGDCL commenced commercial production of gas and condensate from its another Togh Well-I, located in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from where it was injecting 9 MMCFD gas and 240 BPD condensate in the production gathering system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Thar Company Oil Kohat June Gas 2020 From Government Industry Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million

Recent Stories

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

16 minutes ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

46 minutes ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

1 hour ago

ADX transfers its Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah bran ..

1 hour ago

RAK Courts Department remotely adjudicates 547 law ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.