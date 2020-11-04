UrduPoint.com
OGDCL Injects Two New Gas And Crude Oil Wells

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

OGDCL injects two new gas and crude oil wells

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected two new wells, producing 65,233 Barrels crude oil and 368 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during first quarter of the current fiscal year.

"Besides, the company carried out 27 work-over jobs at mature fields to arrest natural decline and sustain oil and gas production," according to the company's quarterly report available with APP.

The company contributed around 47 percent, 29 percent and 36 percent towards the country's total oil, natural gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production respectively during the period under review.

However, the report said, oil and gas output of the company was impacted by natural decline at Dakhni, Kal, Pasakhi and Tando Alam fields coupled with non-revival and partial revival of wells.

The OGDCL also spud four exploratory and development wells including Juna-1, Sheen Dund-1, Nangpir-1] and Qadirpur-62, and completed drilling and testing of seven wells pertaining to previous fiscal year.

"Whereas total drilling recorded during three months was 17,620 meters." The company, being the market leader in Exploration and Production sector of Pakistan, holds the largest exploration acreage which as of 30 September 2020 stood at 77,591 Square Kilometers (Sq.KM)representing 37 percent of the country's total area under exploration.

In a three-month period, the OGDCL has acquired 975 Line Kilometer (LKM) of 2D seismic data in comparison to 556 Line km in the corresponding period last year. The acquired seismic data represented 80 percent of total 2D seismic data acquisition in the country.

Moreover, around 1,271 LKM of 2D seismic data and 1,800 Sq.KM 3D seismic data were also processed using in-house resources.

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Company Oil September Gas 2020 Market Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million Jobs

