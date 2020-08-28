OGDCL makes another oil & gas discovery in Kohat

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Friday announced to strike another oil & gas discovery at its exploratory well Sayyab-1 in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The Barati Exploratory Block, where the company made a new find, is a joint venture between OGDCL and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited with 97.5 percent and 2.5 percent shares respectively.

It is the third remarkable discovery of the OGDCL in district Kohat, where as per the initial results 1.6 Million Cubic Feetper Day (MMCFD) gas and 12 Barrel per Day (BPD) condensate could be produced, the company said in a news release.