UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGDCL Makes Another Oil & Gas Discovery In Kohat

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:26 PM

OGDCL makes another oil & gas discovery in Kohat

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Friday announced to strike another oil & gas discovery at its exploratory well Sayyab-1 in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Friday announced to strike another oil & gas discovery at its exploratory well Sayyab-1 in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Barati Exploratory Block, where the company made a new find, is a joint venture between OGDCL and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited with 97.5 percent and 2.5 percent shares respectively.

It is the third remarkable discovery of the OGDCL in district Kohat, where as per the initial results 1.6 Million Cubic Feetper Day (MMCFD) gas and 12 Barrel per Day (BPD) condensate could be produced, the company said in a news release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Kohat Gas Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Faisal urges people to continue following COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

Emirates to resume flights to Lusaka from 4 Septem ..

45 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces development, upgradation ..

1 minute ago

Two buildings under NAB investigation

1 minute ago

Kamyab Jawan Programme to create 1mln jobs : Usman ..

1 minute ago

Chief of Army Staff pledges Rs50 m out of army's w ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.