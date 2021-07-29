OGDCL makes first-ever oil, gas discovery at Kawargarh Formation in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced of making first-ever discovery of gas and condensate reservoirs at Wali Block (Kawagarh Formation) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced of making first-ever discovery of gas and condensate reservoirs at Wali Block (Kawagarh Formation) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

"The well has tested 11.8 MMSCFD [Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day] of gas and 945 BPD [Barrels per Day] of condensate with wellhead flowing pressure of 3000 Psi at 32/64" choke size," the company said in a news release.

The OGDCL, being operator of the Wali Exploration Licence with 100 percent working interest, has made a gas and condensate discovery over Kawagarh Formation from its exploratory efforts at Well Wali-1 which is located in FR Lakki, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

"It is the first-ever discovery made in Kawagarh Formation in Pakistan and will open new avenues for exploration and this will give boost to exploration activities in the country," the company said highlighting its uniqueness.

The structure of Well was drilled down to the depth of 4,727 meters in Kawagarh formation and tested using the OGDCL's in-house expertise.

The company said the discovery was the result of its aggressive exploration strategy, adding "OGDCL is pioneer of making landmark discoveries of hydrocarbons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa e.g. previously it made discovery of Canda Oil Field and likewise now it has discovered Oil & Gas from Kawagarh Formation (Kohat Basin) in Pakistan, upholding its record."The discovery would add to the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL, in addition to increasing hydrocarbon supply and reducing the energy crisis in the country, the company added.