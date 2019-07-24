UrduPoint.com
OGDCL Makes Oil, Gas Discovery In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

OGDCL makes oil, gas discovery in Sindh

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Wednesday announced to strike oil and gas discovery at its exploratory well Pandhi-01 in Bitrism block of District Sanghar, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Wednesday announced to strike oil and gas discovery at its exploratory well Pandhi-01 in Bitrism block of District Sanghar, Sindh.

"The well has tested 9.12 Million Standard Cubic Feet per day gas, 520 Barrels per Day oil through 32/64" choke at wellhead flowing pressure of 840 Pound per square Inch (Psi) from Lower Goru (Basal Sand) Formation," the company said in a press release.

The Bitrism Block is a joint venture between OGDCL (Operator) and Government Holdings (Pvt.

) Limited with 95 and 5 percent shares respectively.

The structure of Pandhi-01 was delineated, drilled and tested using OGDCL's in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 3600 meters.

The discovery is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company in line with the government directives to explore and produce local oil and gas. "It would add to the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL and the country."

