OGDCL, NAVTTC join hands to empower youth through 'Skills Development Program'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, has partnered with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to provide quality skills development programs for 400 young students living in the company's operational districts.

The program, which is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, aims to uplift the standard of living of the students by providing them with opportunities to gain employment through three months of free-of-cost skills development courses in ten tradesdents' standard of living, said a press release issued here.

Under the agreement signed between the two parties, the students will receive quality education at NAVTTC's Centre of Excellence in Islamabad. The scholarship program includes boarding, tuition fee, travel expense, and a stipend. Once enrolled, the students will have access to NAVTTC's state-of-the-art equipment to gain hands-on experience in their chosen trades.

The program is a part of OGDCL's CSR program, which aims to transform the lives of communities living in and around its operational fields. The company has allocated a budget of Rs. 50 million to sponsor the 400 students who will participate in the program.

"We are delighted to partner with NAVTTC to provide quality skills development programs to the youth in our operational districts. Our aim is to empower these young people by equipping them with the necessary skills to secure employment and improve their standard of living. We believe that this program will have a positive impact on the communities in which we operate," said Ahmed Hayat Lak, Managing Director/CEO of OGDCL.

NAVTTC's Centre of Excellence in Islamabad will start accepting applications for the program from April 30, 2023. The students who complete the three-month course will be able to secure employment at various platforms, contributing to their personal growth and the overall development of their communities.