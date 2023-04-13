UrduPoint.com

OGDCL, PARCO Join Hands To Explore New Ventures, Energy Transaction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 08:55 PM

OGDCL, PARCO join hands to explore new ventures, energy transaction

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pak-Arab Refinery Company Limited (PARCO) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday for new projects, as part of a business diversification and energy transition strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pak-Arab Refinery Company Limited (PARCO) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday for new projects, as part of a business diversification and energy transition strategy.

The MoU was signed for collaboration and joint venture opportunities in the energy sector including oil and gas infrastructure projects.

According to the MoU, both sides will constitute joint working groups to evaluate opportunities, undertake feasibilities and establish joint ventures for commercially, technically and economically feasible projects.

OGDCL and PARCO will explore opportunities of business growth to ensure term sustainability and for enhancing shareholders' value.

In the 1st phase, world-class consultants would be engaged for the identification and evaluation of new opportunities. Both companies have also identified certain specific projects and areas of cooperation, which will help in materializing tangible progress on a fast-track basis.

The companies were represented by OGDCL MD/CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak and PARCO MD Shahid Mahmood Khan and witnessed by senior management of both companies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Oil Progress Gas

Recent Stories

Police Now Using Tear Gas During Protest Against P ..

Police Now Using Tear Gas During Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris

5 minutes ago
 28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH ..

28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

6 minutes ago
 Babar confident of overcoming New Zealand challeng ..

Babar confident of overcoming New Zealand challenge in T20I series

5 minutes ago
 Peace & security improve in Balochistan after oper ..

Peace & security improve in Balochistan after operations against miscreants

6 minutes ago
 Slovakia's National Bank Head Fined $110,000 in Br ..

Slovakia's National Bank Head Fined $110,000 in Bribery Case - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Launch of Europe's Mission to Explore Jupiter's Mo ..

Launch of Europe's Mission to Explore Jupiter's Moons Delayed Over Weather - Spa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.