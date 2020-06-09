OGDCL pays Rs9.07 billion royalty for development of Chakwal district

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has paid around Rs9.07 billion on account of royalty to the Punjab government for development of Chakwal district, where the company's hydrocarbon fields existed, during a 25-year period from 1995-2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has paid around Rs9.07 billion on account of royalty to the Punjab government for development of Chakwal district, where the company's hydrocarbon fields existed, during a 25-year period from 1995-2020.

In addition, the company has initiated a number of welfare schemes worth around Rs100 million in surrounding localities of its fields including Rajian, Kal and Fimskar, under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, according to an official document available with APP.

The schemes are aim at improving living standard of the locals and providing basic amenities of life there.

The welfare projects include provision of clean drinking water, free medicine, educational support, school furniture, transport for school and college students, internship programme for college students, wheel chairs, road infrastructure development, establishment of social welfare dispensary, holding of free eye camp.

Besides, the company took an active part under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme to prevent the use of plastic bags in the district.

In the wake of novel coronavirus, the OGDCL has also provided N-95 masks, personal protection equipment and thermal guns to the quarters concerned to contain the virus spread, besides distributing edibles and 3,000 surgical masks among the needy.

The royalty amount, and Rs3.2 million development funds given to Deputy Commissioner Office Chakwal were other than the welfare schemes launched by the company in the district.