OGDCL posts Rs68.882 bln profit in first half of FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced the financial results for the first half of the current fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, posting a profit of Rs 68.882 billion.

"Net sales revenue clocked at Rs.151.163 billion translating to profit after tax of Rs. 68.882 billion and earnings per share of Rs.16.02," the OGDCL said in a news release.

The company's board of Directors (BoD) announced first interim cash dividend to shareholders at the rate of Rs 2 per share.

The dividend would be paid to the shareholders whose Names would appear in the Register of Members on March 8, 2022.

During the period under review, the company paid Rs 36.288 billion on account of taxation.

On the exploration and development side, the company recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities.

The BoD appreciated the efforts of the OGDCL management for taking effective steps for the implementation of company's aggressive exploration programme.