OGDCL Produces 33,061 BPD Oil, 772 MMCFD Gas In 1st Half Of FY 2022-23

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM

OGDCL produces 33,061 BPD oil, 772 MMCFD gas in 1st half of FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has produced around 33,061 BOPD, 772 MMCFD gas and 730 TDP LPG during the first half of the current fiscal year, ending on December 31.

The production witnessed a little decline as compared to 36,788 Barrel per Day (BPD) oil, 827 Metric Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas, and 814 Tons per Day (TPD) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) during the same period of the year 2021-22 due to certain reasons, according to the company's first-half financial report for the year 2022-23 available with APP.

The company said it, being the national flagship of the country's Exploration and Production (E&P) sector, was making all-out efforts to play a pivotal role in enhancing the energy security of Pakistan.

"In this context, the company during July 2022 to December 2022 contributed around 46%, 29% and 37% towards the country's total oil, natural gas and LPG production respectively," it said.

During the period under review, OGDCL drilled four wells comprising three exploratory/appraisal and one development that yielded three discoveries in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

As of December 31, the company operated 49 exploration blocks, out of which 23 were with 100 percent share and 26 under joint ventures.

