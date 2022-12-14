UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Produces 33,443 BPD Oil , 779 MMCFD Gas In 1st Quarter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM

OGDCL produces 33,443 BPD oil , 779 MMCFD gas in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, has produced around 33,443 BOPD, 779 million MMCFD gas and 722 TDP LPG.

The production witnessed a little decline as compared to 37,347 Barrel per Day (BPD) oil, 845 Metric Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas, and 805 Tons per Day (TPD) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) during the same period of the year 2021-22 due to torrential rains.

"The company recorded a decrease in overall hydrocarbon production in comparison to the corresponding period of last year as various production-sustaining activities planned in the first quarter had to be deferred due to torrential rains and flood, and natural decline at Sinjhoro, Nashpa, KPD-TAY, Chanda, Mela and 6 Dhok Hussain fields," according to an official report available with APP.

During the period under review, the OGDCL contributed around 46 percent, 30 percent, and 36 percent towards the country's total oil, natural gas, and LPG production respectively.

The company carried out 221 Line-km 2D and 21 Square-KM 3D seismic surveys in its various operational areas to discover hydrocarbon reserves.

"It represents 49% of total 2D and 17% of total 3D seismic data acquisition in the country respectively." Moreover, the OGDCL using in-house resources processed/reprocessed 1,065 Line km of 2D seismic data, besides carrying out an additional 135 Line km of geological fieldwork in Nowshera.

On the drilling front, the company spud one exploratory well namely Shahpurabad-1 (1Q 2021-22: 3 wells). It also completed the drilling and testing of two wells pertaining to the previous fiscal year. "Total drilling recorded during the three months stood at 11,392 meters."The company mentioned in the report that its exploration activities had been severely affected by the torrential rains and flood and security concerns, adding "the planned 3D seismic survey of 210 Sq. km was affected by torrential rains, whereas the 2D seismic survey of 84 Line km had to be deferred due to security concerns in Zin and Lillah blocks. However, the Company is making all efforts to recover the deferred seismic activities within the current fiscal year."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Flood Company Oil Same Nowshera Sinjhoro Gas All Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

45 minutes ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

47 minutes ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

58 minutes ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

58 minutes ago
 Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia serie ..

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia series and ICC Women's T20 World Cu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.