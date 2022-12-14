OGDCL produces 33,443 BPD oil , 779 MMCFD gas in 1st quarter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, has produced around 33,443 BOPD, 779 million MMCFD gas and 722 TDP LPG.

The production witnessed a little decline as compared to 37,347 Barrel per Day (BPD) oil, 845 Metric Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas, and 805 Tons per Day (TPD) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) during the same period of the year 2021-22 due to torrential rains.

"The company recorded a decrease in overall hydrocarbon production in comparison to the corresponding period of last year as various production-sustaining activities planned in the first quarter had to be deferred due to torrential rains and flood, and natural decline at Sinjhoro, Nashpa, KPD-TAY, Chanda, Mela and 6 Dhok Hussain fields," according to an official report available with APP.

During the period under review, the OGDCL contributed around 46 percent, 30 percent, and 36 percent towards the country's total oil, natural gas, and LPG production respectively.

The company carried out 221 Line-km 2D and 21 Square-KM 3D seismic surveys in its various operational areas to discover hydrocarbon reserves.

"It represents 49% of total 2D and 17% of total 3D seismic data acquisition in the country respectively." Moreover, the OGDCL using in-house resources processed/reprocessed 1,065 Line km of 2D seismic data, besides carrying out an additional 135 Line km of geological fieldwork in Nowshera.

On the drilling front, the company spud one exploratory well namely Shahpurabad-1 (1Q 2021-22: 3 wells). It also completed the drilling and testing of two wells pertaining to the previous fiscal year. "Total drilling recorded during the three months stood at 11,392 meters."The company mentioned in the report that its exploration activities had been severely affected by the torrential rains and flood and security concerns, adding "the planned 3D seismic survey of 210 Sq. km was affected by torrential rains, whereas the 2D seismic survey of 84 Line km had to be deferred due to security concerns in Zin and Lillah blocks. However, the Company is making all efforts to recover the deferred seismic activities within the current fiscal year."