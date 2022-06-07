UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Produces 822 TPD LPG In Nine Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 12:40 PM

OGDCL produces 822 TPD LPG in nine months

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has produced around 822 Tons per Day (TPD) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) during first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared to 802 TPD of corresponding period of the last year.

"The higher production has been achieved mainly from Lela, Nashpa and TAY fields," according to an official report available with APP.

However, the company reported that oil and gas production had impacted primarily by natural decline at Rajian, Chanda, Nashpa, KPD-TAY and Qadirpur fields. The lower production was recorded on account of annual turn around (ATA) at six production fields including Qadirpur, Mela, Nashpa, Sinjhoro and Uch-I & II.

Likewise, decline in production share from NJV fields also contributed towards lower output.

The company's average daily net oil and gas production clocked in at 36,173 Barrel (BBL) and 828 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF), which were 36,836 BBL and 865 MMCF during the period under review.

The company carried out 70 work-over jobs comprising 12 with rig and 58 rig-less to arrest natural decline and sustain production from mature wells.

Moreover, it completed pressure build-up survey jobs at various wells of producing fields including Mela, Pasahki, Nashpa, Qadirpur, Maru-Reti, Uch and Kunnar to induce improvement in the current well flow parameters.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Company Oil Sinjhoro Gas From Share Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

34 minutes ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

3 hours ago
 US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

12 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.