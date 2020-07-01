OGDCL starts commercial production from Dhoke Hussain Well-I

Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has started commercial production of gas and condensate from its Dhoke Hussain Field Well-I, located in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has started commercial production of gas and condensate from its Dhoke Hussain Field Well-I, located in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The company is operator of the Well-I, under Baratai Drilling and Production Lease, with 97.5 percent shares, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited is the joint venture partner with 2.5 shares, a news release said.

OGDCL has the intention to provide 300 barrels per day and 12 million cubic feet per day gas from there. The first gas production from the well had been injected in the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on June 28.

The company said it had stepped up its field activities for timely completion of the ongoing projects as it was committed to reducing the gap between demand and supply of the commodity aimed at meeting needs of domestic and industrial consumers.