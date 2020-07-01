UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGDCL Starts Commercial Production From Dhoke Hussain Well-I

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:23 PM

OGDCL starts commercial production from Dhoke Hussain Well-I

Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has started commercial production of gas and condensate from its Dhoke Hussain Field Well-I, located in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has started commercial production of gas and condensate from its Dhoke Hussain Field Well-I, located in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The company is operator of the Well-I, under Baratai Drilling and Production Lease, with 97.5 percent shares, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited is the joint venture partner with 2.5 shares, a news release said.

OGDCL has the intention to provide 300 barrels per day and 12 million cubic feet per day gas from there. The first gas production from the well had been injected in the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on June 28.

The company said it had stepped up its field activities for timely completion of the ongoing projects as it was committed to reducing the gap between demand and supply of the commodity aimed at meeting needs of domestic and industrial consumers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Kohat June Gas From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

56 minutes ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

56 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

1 hour ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

1 hour ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

2 hours ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.